Barbara O'Neill - Healing the Gut - From Sickness to Health - 7 of 10 (2016)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
183 views • 9 months ago

What diet is best for gastro health? Want to learn how to heal your gut? Discover the best leaky gut syndrome diet to improve your gastro health naturally. 

 

Gastro health is extremely important because the gastrointestinal tract provides us with all the nutrients we need from the foods we eat. In this presentation, naturopath Barbara O’Neill takes the mystery out of the digestion process and provides guidelines for protecting and improving gastro health. Discover a natural and effective way to heal your gut. 

 

Learn how the digestive organs work, the importance of proper pH regulation, and about enzyme supply and production. What habits support gastro health? What eating and drinking habits should you avoid? Discover what you can do to improve your gastro health and Barbara’s recommendations for the best leaky gut syndrome diet. Learn how to heal your gut! 

 

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only. 

 

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers 

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

https://barbaraoneill.com/ 

https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/ 

Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/wvK4y4bxrnA?si=NgjrHzCBkUzyIpzx 

Discover more: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/ 

vaccinesvaccinationsenzymesdigestionfear mongeringmental illnessalkalineantibioticb12gut florachewinghemorrhoidscrohns diseasegut healingmalabsorptionbarbara oneillsquattingall disease starts in the gutamazing discoveriessquatty pottygastro healthall disease begins in your gut
