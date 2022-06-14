"Yes, I Plead Guilty in Full to Committing this Crime". - Criminal Case Against the commander of AF of Ukraine, Denis Nazarov.- 061422.

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Tell me, do you plead guilty to committing the crime? - Yes, I plead guilty in full to committing this crime."
◾️The Investigative Committee of Russia has completed the investigation of a criminal case against the commander of one of the artillery batteries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Denis Nazarov.
◾️He ordered his subordinates to shell residential buildings and social facilities in the DPR.