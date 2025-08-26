Morning Manna - August 26, 2025 - Love That Covers, Hatred That Divides

In today’s Morning Manna, we explore Proverbs 10:12, where Solomon draws a sharp contrast between hatred and love. Hatred stirs up conflict, keeping wounds open and divisions alive, while love chooses to cover sins, seeking restoration rather than retaliation. True wisdom learns to guard the heart, forgive offenses, and reflect God’s mercy in relationships.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart

