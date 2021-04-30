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Thomas Jefferson and the Louisiana Purchase
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60 views • April 30, 2021
We’ve all heard the story about Thomas Jefferson going forward with the Louisiana Purchase even though he thought it was a violation of the Constitution. But there’s much more history to it, and that includes a proposed amendment, James Madison, Albert Gallatin, John Dickinson and even Thomas Paine.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 30, 2021
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 30, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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