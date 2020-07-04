© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Economist Looks at 90: Tom Sowell on Charter Schools and Their Enemies
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • July 04, 2020
The day before this show was recorded, Dr. Thomas Sowell began his 10th decade of life. Remarkably on one hand and yet completely expected on the other, he remains as engaged, analytical, and thoughtful as ever. In this interview (one of roughly a dozen or so we’ve conducted with Dr. Sowell over the years), we delve into his new book Charter Schools and Their Enemies, a sobering look at the academic success of charter schools in New York City, and the fierce battles waged by teachers unions and progressive politicians to curtail them. Dr. Sowell’s conclusion is equally thought provoking: If the opponents of charter schools succeed, the biggest losers will be poor minority children for whom a quality education is the best chance for a better life.
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;v=9boQrCPwMws&redir_token=p3lc6paSvLi-F3CtgLGmOX9w_Kh8MTU5MzkxNTU2MUAxNTkzODI5MTYx&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoover.org%2Fpublications%2Funcommon-knowledge
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;v=9boQrCPwMws&redir_token=p3lc6paSvLi-F3CtgLGmOX9w_Kh8MTU5MzkxNTU2MUAxNTkzODI5MTYx&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoover.org%2Fpublications%2Funcommon-knowledge
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.