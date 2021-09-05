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Anubis 19
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0 view • September 05, 2021
Step inside, come join the show
Insert the swab deep down the back of your nose
Come and see your hybrid destiny
Smart dust nanobots will infect your very soul
Unaware the new life that awaits
Devoid of all those thoughts
And dreams no more at play
It’s the soulless it’s the grey
It’s a dark cloud that’s here to stay
You think you can impose these rules on me ?
Try to convince me of how life should be ?
You think you can mould our precious DNA
I’m coded neither to kneel, beg or obey
Lives of great all remind us
We may make our lives sublime
And departing leave behind us
Footprints in the sands of time
And as we make our final toast
To what we knew
This is a war
It’s time to fight for what is true
Insert the swab deep down the back of your nose
Come and see your hybrid destiny
Smart dust nanobots will infect your very soul
Unaware the new life that awaits
Devoid of all those thoughts
And dreams no more at play
It’s the soulless it’s the grey
It’s a dark cloud that’s here to stay
You think you can impose these rules on me ?
Try to convince me of how life should be ?
You think you can mould our precious DNA
I’m coded neither to kneel, beg or obey
Lives of great all remind us
We may make our lives sublime
And departing leave behind us
Footprints in the sands of time
And as we make our final toast
To what we knew
This is a war
It’s time to fight for what is true
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