Step inside, come join the show

Insert the swab deep down the back of your nose

Come and see your hybrid destiny

Smart dust nanobots will infect your very soul

Unaware the new life that awaits

Devoid of all those thoughts

And dreams no more at play

It’s the soulless it’s the grey

It’s a dark cloud that’s here to stay

You think you can impose these rules on me ?

Try to convince me of how life should be ?

You think you can mould our precious DNA

I’m coded neither to kneel, beg or obey

Lives of great all remind us

We may make our lives sublime

And departing leave behind us

Footprints in the sands of time

And as we make our final toast

To what we knew

This is a war

It’s time to fight for what is true