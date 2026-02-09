The Northern Front Widens: Russia Presses Attack On Multiple Axes As Ukraine’s Reserves Remain Stuck

From February 7 to the 9, Russian troops maintained their offensive in northern Ukraine. According to reports from February 7, units of the Russian 34th Brigade overpowered parts of the Ukrainian 119th and 122nd Territorial Defense Brigades. The village of Popovka in the Sumy region, came under the control of the Russian army as a result of the fighting.

Further north, assault units crossed the border and entered the village of Pokrovka. Fighting continues for control of the settlement.

The Russian 80th Brigade is expanding its bridgehead in the Komarovka area. The Ukrainian army was driven out of the Sidorovka forest.

The command post of the 711th Separate Demining Brigade of the Ukrainian State Transport Service was identified and destroyed in the area of the village of Sutiski. This brigade was responsible for setting up minefields in the Sumy region.

Russian units were observed advancing in the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region. Assault groups from the 84th and 344th regiments took control of Chugunovka. The Ukrainian territorial defense brigades defending this area retreated.

Kupyansk remains one of the hottest spots on the entire front. The Russian command has shifted its focus further south to the Kupyansk-Uzlovaya area. On February 7, advanced assault units began fighting for control of Kurilovka.

Intense fighting was reported in the Boguslavka area further south. Russian assault units began fighting for this settlement. In turn, the Ukrainian army struck Zagryzovo and secured its position in the southern part of the village.

Russian troops achieved a major tactical success in the northern Slavyansk-Kramatorsk sector. In the Reznikovka area, units advanced in a westerly direction on a broad front. There are also reports of Russian army successes in the Bondarnoe area.

On February 8, the Ukrainian army launched a local counteroffensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The goal of the counterattack is to stop the advance of the Vostok Group of Russian troops. Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attempting to regain positions in two areas: Ternovatoe and the Priluki.

Heavy fighting has been reported in Zaliznychne on the front line in the Gulyaipole area. Russian units have achieved tactical successes south of the city. The zone of control near Dorozhnyanka has expanded.

Concentrating all available reserves on the battles for Kupyansk has weakened Ukrainian positions on other sections of the front. The Russian army has begun to exploit this weakness. Fighting has intensified in northern Ukraine. Russian units are crossing the border in many areas, and Ukrainian territorial defense brigades are not offering adequate resistance. This trend will only intensify over time.

https://southfront.press/russia-presses-attack-on-multiple-axes/