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Scientists Confirm Coronavirus Man-Made… Contains ‘pSHUTTLE-SN’ Sequence Proving Laboratory Origin
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87 views • February 03, 2020
On today's episode of The Alex Jones Show, Alex and guests talk about coronavirus. Mike Adams of Natural News and Tom Pappert of National File explore the facts of the pandemic and if the Coronavirus is actually man-made. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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