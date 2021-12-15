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Salir del engaño: Mesa redonda con Laura Gutman
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58 views • December 15, 2021
Hablamos con la autora y creadora de la Biografía Humana, Laura Gutman sobre el engaños colectivo y de dónde viene.
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Descubre más artículos y entrevistas sobre crecimiento personal y espiritual en www.flippityflop.es
Suscríbete a la Newsletter o síguenos para estar al día de entrevistas y mesas redondas:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/flippityflo...
Telegram : https://t.me/revistaflippityflop
Una revista online en un mundo patas arriba
Porque siempre hay otra opción
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