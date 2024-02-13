Today at the World Government Summit in Dubai: Tucker Carlson says Moscow is much cleaner and safer than any major city in the US.
See full speech:
https://rumble.com/v4d15ku-today-tucker-carlson-takes-part-in-world-government-summit-in-dubai.html
