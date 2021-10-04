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Have You Ever Wondered How The HIV/AIDS Pandemic Started or Suddenly Ended? - Blood Brothers (1998)
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121 views • October 04, 2021
A Scandal Four Decades in the Making. People are Still Dying
Men, women and children treated by hospitals worldwide were given infected blood and infected blood products, in particular since 1970.
Find more at:
https://www.infectedbloodinquiry.org.uk/
https://www.taintedblood.info/
Men, women and children treated by hospitals worldwide were given infected blood and infected blood products, in particular since 1970.
Find more at:
https://www.infectedbloodinquiry.org.uk/
https://www.taintedblood.info/
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