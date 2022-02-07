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"The Breakdown Of America" - Rise of ZOMBIES In A Dying Society
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1389 views • February 07, 2022
#PROPHECY #ZOMBIES #ENDTIMES
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: In a time of unpredictable weather and unheard-of bioweapon diseases, there will be another threat: people who have changed because of severe genetic editing that destroys their humanity. In the future, government can't be depended on; only Jesus and the groups that arise for the safety and protection of the human species can be relied on. These are the true revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ, so please take heed. Amen.
How To Become A Christian: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read this dream on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/07/the-breakdown-of-america-february-2-2021/
How Zombies are created: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/
THE WALKING DEAD DREAM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/23/the-walking-dead-april-23-2021/
END OF AMERICA DREAM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
RISKS ABOUT END TIMES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/30/the-cost-of-staying-alive-april-2019/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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I am ending zombie dreams today. As the Bible says, a few examples make enough of a "witness'' for any topic- therefore the next video will be the last one on this unless God tells me otherwise. (Links to relevant prophetic dreams in description box.) Remember: FEAR KILLS FAITH. Faith cannot operate in the midst of fear, a head full of questions, doubt or unbelief. God expects us to know this: this is why the entire Bible constantly says "Fear not, fear not". Google the "fear not" verses and study them. Fear is real but must be broken, controlled and cast out so we can PUT OUR TRUST IN HIM. HE IS FAITHFUL TO SAVE. "I will take away the blood from his mouth, and the abominations from between his teeth. But he who remains, even he will be for our God... (Zechariah 9:7). God is a greater power than all the power of the enemy (Luke 10:19), amen.
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: In a time of unpredictable weather and unheard-of bioweapon diseases, there will be another threat: people who have changed because of severe genetic editing that destroys their humanity. In the future, government can't be depended on; only Jesus and the groups that arise for the safety and protection of the human species can be relied on. These are the true revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ, so please take heed. Amen.
How To Become A Christian: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read this dream on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/07/the-breakdown-of-america-february-2-2021/
How Zombies are created: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/
THE WALKING DEAD DREAM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/23/the-walking-dead-april-23-2021/
END OF AMERICA DREAM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
RISKS ABOUT END TIMES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/30/the-cost-of-staying-alive-april-2019/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
I am ending zombie dreams today. As the Bible says, a few examples make enough of a "witness'' for any topic- therefore the next video will be the last one on this unless God tells me otherwise. (Links to relevant prophetic dreams in description box.) Remember: FEAR KILLS FAITH. Faith cannot operate in the midst of fear, a head full of questions, doubt or unbelief. God expects us to know this: this is why the entire Bible constantly says "Fear not, fear not". Google the "fear not" verses and study them. Fear is real but must be broken, controlled and cast out so we can PUT OUR TRUST IN HIM. HE IS FAITHFUL TO SAVE. "I will take away the blood from his mouth, and the abominations from between his teeth. But he who remains, even he will be for our God... (Zechariah 9:7). God is a greater power than all the power of the enemy (Luke 10:19), amen.
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