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Chronic Brain Impairment & Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal
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20 views • January 10, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Feb 4, 2018. This video had 18,457 views and 555 likes.
Dr. Breggin's speech was delivered on September 18, 2015 via Skype to a conference sponsored by CEP, the Council for Evidence-based Psychiatry in Great Britain, see: http://cepuk.org. Dr. Breggin was introduced by Sami Timimi, M.D. consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist and director of postgraduate education in the NHS in Lincolnshire and a visiting professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Lincolnshire, where the event took place. See Dr. Breggin's peer-reviewed paper on Chronic Brain Impairment @ http://breggin.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/01/Breggin2011_ChronicBrainImpairment.pdf
Dr. Breggin's speech was delivered on September 18, 2015 via Skype to a conference sponsored by CEP, the Council for Evidence-based Psychiatry in Great Britain, see: http://cepuk.org. Dr. Breggin was introduced by Sami Timimi, M.D. consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist and director of postgraduate education in the NHS in Lincolnshire and a visiting professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Lincolnshire, where the event took place. See Dr. Breggin's peer-reviewed paper on Chronic Brain Impairment @ http://breggin.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/01/Breggin2011_ChronicBrainImpairment.pdf
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