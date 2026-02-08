February 8, 2026

Two suspects in the attempted assassination of a senior Russian General are detained. While a third accomplice flees to Ukraine apparently pointing to Kiev's involvement. Crowds gather in Libya to bury the murdered son of former leader Muammar Gaddafi. Saif-al-Islam had been to many a symbol of hope for the divided nation after 15 years of chaos. The latest trove of Epstein files reveal how members of the Rothschild family allegedly conspired to cash-in on the turmoil in Ukraine after the Maidan coup in 2014.





