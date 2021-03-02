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A WORLD OF LIES (subtítulos español)
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454 views • March 02, 2021
Nothing in your life is real. Nothing you know is true. Your life was designed for you with all lies carefully choreographed and planned. It's time to wake up and escape the matrix. Your future depends on it.
Download:
Video: http://www.mediafire.com/file/puijpwi...
MP3: http://www.mediafire.com/file/39envua...
Subtitles: http://www.mediafire.com/file/rh1gjdn...
Warning:
This channel does not share or endorse all the information that may be communicated by "434", we only present the parts that we believe are most interesting to disseminate. Please use your discernment.:
Español:
UN MUNDO DE MENTIRAS.
Nada en tu vida es real. Nada de lo que conoces es cierto. Tu vida fue diseñada para ti con todas las mentiras cuidadosamente coreografiadas y planificadas. Es hora de despertar y escapar de la matriz. Tu futuro depende de ello.
Advertencia:
Este canal no comparte ni apoya toda la información que pueda comunicar "434", sólo presentamos las partes que creemos que son más interesantes de difundir. Por favor use su discernimiento.
Download:
Video: http://www.mediafire.com/file/puijpwi...
MP3: http://www.mediafire.com/file/39envua...
Subtitles: http://www.mediafire.com/file/rh1gjdn...
Warning:
This channel does not share or endorse all the information that may be communicated by "434", we only present the parts that we believe are most interesting to disseminate. Please use your discernment.:
Español:
UN MUNDO DE MENTIRAS.
Nada en tu vida es real. Nada de lo que conoces es cierto. Tu vida fue diseñada para ti con todas las mentiras cuidadosamente coreografiadas y planificadas. Es hora de despertar y escapar de la matriz. Tu futuro depende de ello.
Advertencia:
Este canal no comparte ni apoya toda la información que pueda comunicar "434", sólo presentamos las partes que creemos que son más interesantes de difundir. Por favor use su discernimiento.
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