Zelensky Lib Fags/Ukrainian Cuckoldry

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1116)

"Even though there was no argument, it didn't matter because tv would go constantly with this drumbeat about the resolve of the Ukrainians, the ghost of Kiev, and Zelensky is such a hunk... 'If I found Zelensky in bed with my wife I'd tuck him in and ask how he wants his coffee in the morning.'" … … .

*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/