Death and Censorship: Susan Wojcicki
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
1
63 views • 8 months ago

Sunday Morning Live 11 August 2024


Reflecting on Susan Wojcicki's tenure at YouTube, we explore the platform's evolution, censorship issues, and the importance of critical thinking in education. Delving into free speech history and women's evolutionary tendencies in information regulation, we discuss the significance of deciphering intentions. Examining the impact of information on decision-making, we touch on censorship's effects and the consequences of misinformation. Concluding with job interview tips and a call for listener support for enriching content and AI tools.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
free speechcensorshipyoutubeevolutioneducationevidencewomenphilosophyreasonmisinformationlivestreamdecisionmakingcritical thinkingsusan wojcickiai toolsinformation regulation
