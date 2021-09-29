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What Does The Gematria Say About Steven Macon Greer
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12 views • September 29, 2021
Tonight I talked about some recent blessings from Yahweh. The crux of the conversation centered around what the Gematria reveals about Steven Macon Greer, the noted exopolitician. The Gematria hit this one square on the head. I also talked about the Vaccine crisis in Israel and how the government is conducting what might be a second genocide against the Jewish people by the hands of their own leaders.
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