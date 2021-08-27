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UNDER THE WIRE - FROM GULF WAR SYNDROME TO COVID-DR MERYL NASS
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46 views • August 27, 2021
Dr Nass' history has spanned over 40 years. Her expertise is in epidemics and infectious diseases.
From the treatment of Chronic Fatigue to identifying the links between vaccines given to troops who later developed Gulf War Syndrome, Dr Nass has been at the cutting-edge of the movement to hold medical authorities to account for the harm they are causing with drugs and vaccines.
Today, she writes and researches about the issues with the COVID situation and the vaccines created to try and prevent this infection.
Dr Nass' website - https://merylnassmd.com/
Her CV - https://docs.google.com/.../1P.../edit
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mainstream-media-fda-approval-pfizer-vaccine/
FLCCC Website - https://covid19criticalcare.com/
From the treatment of Chronic Fatigue to identifying the links between vaccines given to troops who later developed Gulf War Syndrome, Dr Nass has been at the cutting-edge of the movement to hold medical authorities to account for the harm they are causing with drugs and vaccines.
Today, she writes and researches about the issues with the COVID situation and the vaccines created to try and prevent this infection.
Dr Nass' website - https://merylnassmd.com/
Her CV - https://docs.google.com/.../1P.../edit
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mainstream-media-fda-approval-pfizer-vaccine/
FLCCC Website - https://covid19criticalcare.com/
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