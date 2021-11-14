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Cover your eyes and ears this ain't happening here! Texas cops reveal that cartels are committing murders on US side of border: Woman was killed, mutilated, raped and tortured
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241 views • November 14, 2021
Read whole story Here:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10193831/Texas-cops-reveal-cartels-committing-murders-border.html
On October 26, DPS found a woman murdered by cartels on the Texas side of the border
Texas Department of Public Safety believes the woman was not only killed, but mutilated, raped and tortured by the drug gangs.
Lt. Chris Olivarez said they're noticing these killings more and more on the American side of the border
Olivarez notes that the bodies showing up on the US side of the border is something they haven't seen before
Texas DPS is working with special operations officers as well as law enforcement as part of Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star to ease the crisis
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10193831/Texas-cops-reveal-cartels-committing-murders-border.html
On October 26, DPS found a woman murdered by cartels on the Texas side of the border
Texas Department of Public Safety believes the woman was not only killed, but mutilated, raped and tortured by the drug gangs.
Lt. Chris Olivarez said they're noticing these killings more and more on the American side of the border
Olivarez notes that the bodies showing up on the US side of the border is something they haven't seen before
Texas DPS is working with special operations officers as well as law enforcement as part of Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star to ease the crisis
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