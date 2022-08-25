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20220825THU ~iamken N7 THE ENDGAME I Hope That You Are Prepared
Support Herschel Walker with your very own fresh copy of The Politicians' Contract. He is running for Senate in the state of Georgia. You can download your copy of The Politicians' Contract from over at MinistriesOfHumaitarianCouncil.Org and/or TIO.today