4CHAN USER PREDICTED COVID 💉😷💀 ON SEPTEMBER 5, 2019

This info was posted in the Fauci 2.0 video, but buried 🗞️ Source: https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/109464364294535541





The thumbnail is a must see: https://i.imgur.com/jy2rsf0.jpg 💉😷💀





On 5 September 2019 a 4 chan user predicted COVID





There is a thread on 4chan where as it seems by the timestamps, in 2019 in September on the 5th, a user with location being shown as Sweden gives a warning about the pandemic before anyone knew anything about Covid.

The thread is archived: [https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848](https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848)





It looks legit.





Also Wayback machine seems to confirm the page was indeed exactly the same on 05-September 2019 when the first snapshot was taken, likely when the page was created.

[https://web.archive.org/web/20190815000000\/https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848](https://web.archive.org/web/20190815000000/https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848)





This poster begins by saying:

>9-10 million Americans will be killed during 2020 > 2021 in some kind of major event.

Don't ask me how I know this.

[https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848#225498529](https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848#225498529)





They were asked "are you an astrologer?" to which they replied:

>No. I'm operative.

[https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848/#225498934](https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848/#225498934)





Following up on both of these statements, they go on to state in response to no particular comment (unprovoked, as if to get their most essential point across):

>Do not accept any vaccines that will be released for a deadly virus in the winter of 2020.

[https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848/#225499031](https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848/#225499031)





When asked about how the virus will appear, they state:

>It will originate from a pharmaceutical company working with military op's in a west coast state. It will be accurately planted in major cities and It will cause flue like symptoms and may be deadly to elders and babies but the media will report it as deadly for everyone but It's a hoax, the vaccine will be the real killer packed with copious amounts of toxic metals.

[https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848/#225499413](https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848/#225499413)

(edited)

archive.4plebs.org

https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848](https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848





Internet Archive logo A line drawing of the Internet Archive headquarters building façade.

Wayback Machine





VfB was just 6 months behind, frens: https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html





https://howbad.info/





https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2020/08/rabbi-says-jews-responsible-to-coerce.html?m=1





https://dailystormer.in/pornography-and-you/