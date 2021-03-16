DR. RUSSELL BLAYLOCK EXPOSES AMERICA'S NAZI HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

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Melissa Melton interviews Dr. Russell Blaylock, MD about Obama's mental health gun control executive orders and the medical tyranny behind flu vaccine lies. Dr. Blaylock is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon who pioneered some of the most common forms of brain surgery used today, health practitioner, author of numerous books and scientific studies including Excitotoxins: The Taste that Kills and Health and Nutrition Secrets that Can Save Your Life. He has exposed how MSG and aspartame can cause diseases of the nervous system and the H1N1 vaccine scam. Dr. Blaylock writes a monthly newsletter called The Blaylock Wellness Report. He can be found online at russellblaylockmd.com.