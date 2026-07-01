CHP Talks: Pete Hoekstra—U.S. Ambassador to Canada

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July 2, 2026: My guest this week is U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Mr. Pete Hoekstra. The Ambassador speaks of the 4th of July celebrations coming up this week and the importance and meaning of Independence Day and the Declaration of Independence which was signed 250 years ago on July 4, 1776. We also talk about his past experience as a U.S. Congressman and his current role representing the United States of America and the importance of strengthening ties between the U.S. and Canada. Ambassador Hoekstra previously served as Ambassador to the Netherlands during the first Trump Administration.
Learn more about the Ambassador here: https://ca.usembassy.gov/ambassador-pete-hoekstra/
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