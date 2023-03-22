X22 REPORT Ep. 3026a - The Currency War Has Begun, The [CBDC] Is Being Rejected, This Will Spread WW

X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3026a - March 22, 2023
The Currency War Has Begun, The [CBDC] Is Being Rejected, This Will Spread WW
The Green New Deal is not going as planned, the EU needs to back off combustion engines ban because they cannot meet their goal. Ca signs onto ESG investing, investors are taking their money else where. The State are pushing back against [CBDC] and now Congress is pushing back on it.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
