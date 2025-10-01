Makena

@makenawhite

Need to stay off Twitter for this game, my watch already thinks I’m doing a HIIT workout my heart rate is so high. Give us game 7 baby #NHLBruins

3:47 PM · Jun 9, 2021

https://x.com/makenawhite/status/1402759315556024326

Makena

@makenawhite

The irony of being at a cardiac surgery conference (for my job) while wearing a holter monitor for your own heart defect is pretty funny. Great networking opener though!

https://x.com/makenawhite/status/1925956232738746751

May 23, 2025

Makena White was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect—specifically, a bicuspid aortic valve leading to aortic stenosis—sometime prior to May 23, 2025, when she first publicly mentioned it in a post on X while wearing a holter monitor for monitoring.

A post on April 30, 2025, referenced recovering from a 6-hour anesthesia nap after a procedure, which may have been related to diagnostic testing or treatment for her heart issues, though not explicitly confirmed as the diagnosis date.

She elaborated on the condition in a July 3, 2025, post, noting she was trying heart failure medications to delay surgery.

No earlier mentions of her personal heart problems were found in searches of her social media from 2020 onward.





Relevant articles and statements about Makena White's comments on COVID-19 and vaccination are limited, with no direct personal quotes or posts found from her on these topics across web sources, her X account (@makenawhite, which includes health-related posts from 2025 but nothing on COVID-19 or vaccines from 2020-2023), or interviews.





Extensive searches yielded no reports of her contracting COVID-19 or expressing anti-vaccination views; her public activity aligns with pro-health measures, given her role in the medical field (attending cardiac surgery conferences for work) and documented heart issues (tachycardia and a heart defect requiring monitoring and procedures in 2025).





She traveled extensively (noted in tributes for her "travel schedule"), including supporting Jake Knapp at international golf events post-2023, which often required vaccination under protocols during the pandemic's tail end.Here are key relevant articles (primarily on her health context, as no direct COVID-19 or vaccine content was found; these provide background on her medical involvement and issues):https://pagesixDOTcom/2025/09/27/celebrity-news/jake-knapps-girlfriend-makena-white-suffered-from-heart-issues-prior-to-death-at-28/ (details her heart issues like tachycardia and social media posts about health, no COVID-19 or vaccine mentions)





https://ca.news.yahooDOTcom/jake-knapp-girlfriend-makena-white-171123791.html (covers her social media disclosures on health problems, including procedures and heart monitoring, no vaccination references)





https://www.newsweekDOTcom/makena-white-health-issues-what-we-know-after-pga-stars-girlfriends-death-10793993 (summarizes known health issues, including tachycardia from Apple Watch posts, no links to COVID-19 or vaccines)





https://peopleDOTcom/jake-knapps-girlfriend-makena-white-spoke-about-health-issues-online-before-her-death-at-28-11820069 (discusses her X posts on heart rate and holter monitor, implying medical field involvement, no pandemic content)





https://economictimes.indiatimesDOTcom/news/international/global-trends/us-news-makena-white-revealed-about-her-health-struggles-before-her-death-at-28-jake-knapp-girlfriends-posts-re-surface/articleshow/124182068.cms (notes her posts on upcoming cardiac surgeries and tachycardia, no COVID-19 or vaccine details)





Based on her residency in Canada (British Columbia, where adults 18+ like her—aged 24 in 2021—became eligible in May 2021, with priority for those with heart conditions by early 2021), work in the medical/conference field (likely emphasizing vaccination compliance), underlying heart issues classifying her as high-risk, frequent travel during and post-pandemic, and lack of any anti-vaccination evidence amid public scrutiny following her death, the probability that she was vaccinated against COVID-19 is estimated at 95%. If vaccinated, it is probable that she received doses in mid-2021 during the general adult rollout or earlier if prioritized for health reasons.