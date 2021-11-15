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What really happened at that satanic concert?
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306 views • November 15, 2021
The astroworld concert was a satanic ritualistic, human sacrifice concert, they wanted the vaxxed and the "tested" negative, perhaps they sold ex amount of tickets for the fully jabbed and the rest for the tested negative, so they can be witnesses or so, it doesn't look blatantly obvious. But this was a human sacrifice ceremony.
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