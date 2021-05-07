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** Illuminati Unveiled ** - Confessions of a Former Satanist Pop Star – Greg Reese – 06/May/2021
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255 views • May 07, 2021
** Illuminati Unveiled ** - Confessions of a Former Satanist Pop Star – Greg Reese – 06/May/2021
- Confessions of a Former Satanist Pop Star – Greg Reese – 05/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=6092bf2657df10114ea8258e
Comments:
• Finally. Go after these bastards. Get 'em. They are ALL cursed
• Magnificently put! Great job including the word of the most high into this work!!!
• Good video. 1. You paraphrased the Torah: "...that YHWH, he is Elohim in heaven above and on the earth below; THERE IS NO OTHER [Deut 4:35; 39]. This statement negates the idea the "the satan" is at "war" with God. The satan is a high ranking angel (messenger). It is God's SERVANT. It has NO free will. Very bad translations of the Jewish Bible and redactions of the Jewish-written NT have misled people to believe the impossible: "the satan" is at war with God. 2. "Lucifer" is a made up name from the Latin translation of Isaiah 14:12 that became "lucifer" in English. That verse is a prophesy in "parable" form referring to what will happen to Babylon's King Nebukadnezzer during the time of Daniel. This FACT is specifically STATED in verses 3-4. Please read verse 12 IN CONTEXT and you'll easily see who this made up angel "Lucifer" really is. It comes true in Daniel ch 4. CONTEXT and AUTHOR INTENT determine what these passages are saying, not doctrines, dogmas or metaphysical / occult perversions of them. Of course, this doesn't mean that so-called "Satanists" aren't interacting with dangerous inter-dimensional forces that are totally messing with them. 3. As to the "Noahide Laws", these "laws" do NOT call for the murder or execution of those who don't follow them. In fact, they are not actually "laws". Those who don't give up their pagan gods and recognize the God of Abraham to follow these guidelines will receive the same fate as those in the "time of Noah" who didn't do so. That punishment will be up to God, Himself, not your or me. Of course, perverse governments can use any excuse they want, including these "laws" to murder people just as we are now witnessing in real time. These guidelines were alluded to in the NT at Acts 15:19-21 via the Jerusalem Council guidelines set for gentiles. Those who believed in Y'shua as God's anointed (messiah-ed / christed) human agent who preached YHWH, "the ONLY true God," who is "my God and your God" (Jn 17:3, 20:17).
• Judaism is satanism that’s a fact
• When Jews are fully exposed they will all run and hide but question is where ?
• The Zionist Jew is starting to panic cause people are finally catching on
• Circumcision is already one of these sick sacrificial rites. Wake up!
• The title "Illuminati" was stolen by them. These are Killers & Hellbeasts. They don't build anything like the "Masons" but just destroy how they destroyed WTC 9/11 and that with the people inside. And you call them the top of the Pyramid when they are the hellish bottom? And you say the Eye of Truth is their symbol! - They stole it all, and you call them that. - I am not surprised that if you say so, you need to be vacci-graft from the planet Earth. For the stupid things you spread and the plague of lies. disgusting
• Sick people. They can have this world with their temporary riches. See where it gets them in the end. I am so thankful and glad I have the truth of Jesus Christ within me. Praise God.
- Confessions of a Former Satanist Pop Star – Greg Reese – 05/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=6092bf2657df10114ea8258e
Comments:
• Finally. Go after these bastards. Get 'em. They are ALL cursed
• Magnificently put! Great job including the word of the most high into this work!!!
• Good video. 1. You paraphrased the Torah: "...that YHWH, he is Elohim in heaven above and on the earth below; THERE IS NO OTHER [Deut 4:35; 39]. This statement negates the idea the "the satan" is at "war" with God. The satan is a high ranking angel (messenger). It is God's SERVANT. It has NO free will. Very bad translations of the Jewish Bible and redactions of the Jewish-written NT have misled people to believe the impossible: "the satan" is at war with God. 2. "Lucifer" is a made up name from the Latin translation of Isaiah 14:12 that became "lucifer" in English. That verse is a prophesy in "parable" form referring to what will happen to Babylon's King Nebukadnezzer during the time of Daniel. This FACT is specifically STATED in verses 3-4. Please read verse 12 IN CONTEXT and you'll easily see who this made up angel "Lucifer" really is. It comes true in Daniel ch 4. CONTEXT and AUTHOR INTENT determine what these passages are saying, not doctrines, dogmas or metaphysical / occult perversions of them. Of course, this doesn't mean that so-called "Satanists" aren't interacting with dangerous inter-dimensional forces that are totally messing with them. 3. As to the "Noahide Laws", these "laws" do NOT call for the murder or execution of those who don't follow them. In fact, they are not actually "laws". Those who don't give up their pagan gods and recognize the God of Abraham to follow these guidelines will receive the same fate as those in the "time of Noah" who didn't do so. That punishment will be up to God, Himself, not your or me. Of course, perverse governments can use any excuse they want, including these "laws" to murder people just as we are now witnessing in real time. These guidelines were alluded to in the NT at Acts 15:19-21 via the Jerusalem Council guidelines set for gentiles. Those who believed in Y'shua as God's anointed (messiah-ed / christed) human agent who preached YHWH, "the ONLY true God," who is "my God and your God" (Jn 17:3, 20:17).
• Judaism is satanism that’s a fact
• When Jews are fully exposed they will all run and hide but question is where ?
• The Zionist Jew is starting to panic cause people are finally catching on
• Circumcision is already one of these sick sacrificial rites. Wake up!
• The title "Illuminati" was stolen by them. These are Killers & Hellbeasts. They don't build anything like the "Masons" but just destroy how they destroyed WTC 9/11 and that with the people inside. And you call them the top of the Pyramid when they are the hellish bottom? And you say the Eye of Truth is their symbol! - They stole it all, and you call them that. - I am not surprised that if you say so, you need to be vacci-graft from the planet Earth. For the stupid things you spread and the plague of lies. disgusting
• Sick people. They can have this world with their temporary riches. See where it gets them in the end. I am so thankful and glad I have the truth of Jesus Christ within me. Praise God.
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