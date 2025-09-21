BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

White Hat Guy’s Cell Phone Video Captures Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Muzzle Flash in Stunning Detail
Real Free News
Real Free News
99 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
3029 views • 21 hours ago

Exclusive footage reveals a critical moment in the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Captured by bystander Alex Rivera, known as "White Hat Guy," this video showcases multiple angles, including zoomed-in cell phone footage. Suspiciously, Rivera’s camera points not at Kirk’s speech but directly toward the rooftop sniper, capturing a clear muzzle flash at the precise moment Kirk is fatally shot in the neck. Was Rivera a vigilant observer or part of a deeper conspiracy? Explore this pivotal evidence in the ongoing investigation. Subscribe, like, and share your thoughts for updates on this shocking political event. #CharlieKirkAssassination #WhiteHatGuyVideo #MuzzleFlashCaptured #PoliticalConspiracy #KirkAssassination

Keywords
charlie kirk shootingcharlie kirk assassinationwhite hat guy videomuzzle flash evidenceutah valley university tragedyalex rivera footagepolitical assassination 2025sniper evidenceturning point usa shootingconspiracy investigation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy