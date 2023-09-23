Create New Account
San Agustin Beach, Mendoza City…Look Familiar?
Identical to Maui but in Argentina. Reports of explosions, 20,000 cars burnt by the beach and no warning. People lost everything.

Read Article:

https://euro.eseuro.com/local/1031855.html

Source @Real World News





