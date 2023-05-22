Brighteon Broadcast News, May 22, 2023 - Biden provoking NUCLEAR WAR while America collapses and burns

0:00 Intro

1:53 https://www.determinedpatriotismconference.com/

4:55 In loving memory of Dr. Rashid Buttar

10:10 War in Ukraine

21:15 Reassessing Bitcoin

24:15 Seattle's Drug Crisis

30:20 Bud Light

36:37 The Globalist's Agenda

41:10 ChatGPT-funded robot

1:04:22 Interview with The Texas Boys

1:22:52 Interview with Lucinda Bailey

1:30:37 Interview with Michael Wolfert





- USPS reportedly halts mail delivery to a zip code in Seattle as crime explodes

- Bud Light parent company wants to PURGE all white men

- Nearly all Hollywood movies now depict black women as the people in charge of everything

- Humanoid guard robots are now deployed. Soon they will be armed to police the quarantine camps

- Bakhmut falls to Russia after nearly a year of fighting

- Western countries and leaders PRETEND Russia didn't achieve military victory there

- Biden escalated toward WWIII by promising F-16 fighters

- American pilots will lose their lives for corrupt Ukraine and Biden regime cronies

- Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail Bill Gates over alleged affair with Russian card player girl

- How Epstein worked for intelligence communities to blackmail powerful people with pedo rape tapes

- GOP pushing back against WHO's efforts to control the entire world with its "pandemic treaty"

- The WHO considers poverty to be a pandemic. And bad weather.

- Interview with The Texas Boys, a family that homesteaded in Texas

- Interview with Lucinda Bailey from TexasReady.net about food production





