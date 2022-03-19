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Plasma Infusion Trojan Horse: Whistleblower Nurse Exposes Poisoning of Pure Bloods
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295 views • March 19, 2022
Plasma Infusion Trojan Horse: Whistleblower Nurse Exposes Poisoning of Pure Bloods
The vaccinated are harming and potentially killing the unvaxxed, through their plasma being used without caution or labeling in transfusions for the sick.
On Friday, a whistleblower nurse spoke to the Stew Peters Show about a shocking fact: patients, including the most vulnerable in society, are experiencing the same symptoms of vaccine injured.
She says she feels she's giving patients a Covid-19 booster shot every time she conducts a blood transfusion, and now she's quitting, but not before she raises the alarm about this ungodly conspiracy.
source:
StewPeters.tv
The vaccinated are harming and potentially killing the unvaxxed, through their plasma being used without caution or labeling in transfusions for the sick.
On Friday, a whistleblower nurse spoke to the Stew Peters Show about a shocking fact: patients, including the most vulnerable in society, are experiencing the same symptoms of vaccine injured.
She says she feels she's giving patients a Covid-19 booster shot every time she conducts a blood transfusion, and now she's quitting, but not before she raises the alarm about this ungodly conspiracy.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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