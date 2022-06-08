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Get ready for Christ's return: we need to get ready now!
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61 views • June 08, 2022
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Credits to a church ministry which is warning humanity to get right with God
Christ is coming back as He promised in John 14:3 – “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also”. He will come back to establish His Kingdom. Are you ready to receive Him?
The world as we know it, with its injustice, wars, poverty and abuses, will come to an end upon the return of the King and the Savior of the human race who died on the cross for the remission of sins for all of humanity!
Please turn to Christ and accept Him as your Savior! Repent from your ways and live a holy life that is pleasing to Him by keeping His holy ten commandments (Exodus 20:3-17) and His word through the Holy Spirit and He will grant you, as a gift, eternal life in His everlasting kingdom.
May the Creator of the heaven, the earth, the sea and all in them that is grant you peace and blessings through the Holy Spirit.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a church ministry which is warning humanity to get right with God
Christ is coming back as He promised in John 14:3 – “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also”. He will come back to establish His Kingdom. Are you ready to receive Him?
The world as we know it, with its injustice, wars, poverty and abuses, will come to an end upon the return of the King and the Savior of the human race who died on the cross for the remission of sins for all of humanity!
Please turn to Christ and accept Him as your Savior! Repent from your ways and live a holy life that is pleasing to Him by keeping His holy ten commandments (Exodus 20:3-17) and His word through the Holy Spirit and He will grant you, as a gift, eternal life in His everlasting kingdom.
May the Creator of the heaven, the earth, the sea and all in them that is grant you peace and blessings through the Holy Spirit.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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