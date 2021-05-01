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AZ Audit Adds 6 States! Q+ Trump Has Nuke Codes Controls Military! PA GA WI MI NH Next! One falls...
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!


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Previous Updates:



Q+ Trump: It's Time to Take Our Country Back! AZ Audits Nationwide! Dark to Light! Drain The [Swamp]



https://rumble.com/vgaezr-q-trump-its-time-to-take-our-country-back-az-audits-nationwide-dark-to-ligh.html




Q: April 27 Decode! il Donaldo Trumpo Tweets Timestamps Comms & BQQMS! AZ Audit Truth & Transparency



https://rumble.com/vg6s0x-q-april-27-decode-il-donaldo-trumpo-tweets-timestamps-comms-and-bqqms-az-au.html




Q: BIG BQQMS COMING! LIN WOOD, ILDONALDO TRUMP + DAN SCAVINO APRIL 26 DECODES! LEARN OUR COMMS



https://rumble.com/vg4tut-q-big-bqqms-coming-lin-wood-ildonaldo-trump-dan-scavino-april-26-decodes-le.html




Q+ Trump: China Joe Executed High Treason! 4 More BQQMS Coming! It's a Scripted Movie with Actors, Doubles and CGI



https://rumble.com/vg0jtn-q-trump-china-joe-executed-high-treason-4-more-bqqms-coming-scripted-movie-.html




Q: Trump Card! Obama to Gitmo for Treason Pedo Satanic Ritual Abuse! These People Are Sick! The END.



https://www.bitchute.com/video/2AhVXZmrUiaq/




Q: 100% Truth! Lin Wood Destroys Deep State Cabal! PANIC in DC Pope Francis Dead! Vatican Gold Gone!



https://rumble.com/vfvjov-q-100-truth-lin-wood-destroys-deep-state-cabal-panic-in-dc-pope-francis-dea.html




Lin Wood: Trump is Q+ EPIC BQQMS! Proofs + 3-Yr Deltas! Learn Our Comms! Misspellings Are Important!



https://rumble.com/vfrk9l-lin-wood-trump-is-q-epic-bqqms-proofs-3-yr-deltas-learn-our-comms-misspelli.html




EPIC FLYNN: TRUMP IS PRESIDENT! SPEECH HEALTH & FREEDOM CONFERENCE 2021 Q: DIGITAL SOLDIERS RISE UP!



https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7bm8fRlDoFF/




Q: APRIL 15TH DECODE! DELTAS, PROOFS + GOD'S ARMOR! DURHAM START! FUTURE PROVES PAST!



https://www.bitchute.com/video/2539PXI73SUa/




Q: MILITARY START! THIS KEY UNLOCKS ALL DOORS! APRIL ARRESTS [TRIBUNALS] YOU HAVE MORE THAN YOU KNOW!



https://www.bitchute.com/video/By1jHl4b6JkB/





Q: APRIL 9 DECODE! IL DONALDO TRUMPO VS [HUSSEIN] SUICIDE HOTLINE! IT'S PAYBACK TIME!



https://rumble.com/vfi8zr-q-april-9-decode-il-donaldo-trumpo-vs-hussein-suicide-hotline-its-payback-t.html





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Keywords
trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonjoe bidenqwwg1wgaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportmaricopadigital soldierssidney powellgeneral flynnmike lindellthe great resetlin woodchristian patriot newsarizona auditil donaldo trumpo
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