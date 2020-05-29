Film Exposes Child Sex Trafficking Deep Infiltration into Society Everywhere w/Producer Craig Sawyer

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Executive Producer, Navy Seal, and founder of Vets for Child Rescue, Craig Sawyer, joins the program to discuss his latest film Contraland. We discuss how important it is that the general public understands just how prevalent sex trafficking is in our country and the world. Why it has gotten this bad and what people can do about it. We also discuss that this one film, although great on its own, is only the tip of the ice berg in exposes the true nature of the evil pestilence that has ravaged our society. It is not an exaggeration to state that our countries own survival depends on cleaning up this deeply disturbing practice. You can watch the film at https://youtu.be/72eH3M7ZNdw or find it on any of my other platforms: Bitchute @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Ez5... or Libry @ https://lbry.tv/@sarahwestall. Also go to https://www.contralandmovie.com/
Support Craigs Sawyer and his organization, Vets For Child Rescue @ https://www.vets4childrescue.org/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."