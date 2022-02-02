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Arabs & Palestinians have No Claim to Jerusalem & Israel By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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50 views • February 02, 2022
30 Shevet, 5782
February 1, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
Todays video is regarding the myth and fraudulent claim that Arabs and so called Palestinians have to Jerusalem and Israel.
My grandfather King David established Jerusalem as Israel's capital over 3,000 years ago.
This video [no code] will be a short interview with Dr. Mordechai Kedar of Bar
Ilan University.
This Video is called: Arabs & Palestinians have No Claim to Jerusalem & Israel
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
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GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
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Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
February 1, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
Todays video is regarding the myth and fraudulent claim that Arabs and so called Palestinians have to Jerusalem and Israel.
My grandfather King David established Jerusalem as Israel's capital over 3,000 years ago.
This video [no code] will be a short interview with Dr. Mordechai Kedar of Bar
Ilan University.
This Video is called: Arabs & Palestinians have No Claim to Jerusalem & Israel
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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