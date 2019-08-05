© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I don't trust the mainstream media. This is why... [podcast]
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • August 05, 2019
Trust in the mainstream news media is at an all-time low. Why? I do some research and now I count myself among those who have a skeptical view on everything I see, read and hear from the mainstream media. In this episode, I share reasons why I, and presumably many Americans, have a growing distrust from the major news outlets. Subscribe to my blog at www.JimStroud.com and my podcast on Apple Podcasts and your favorite podcast platform.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.