Buddhism & Evolution, with Ajahn Punnadhammo, Pannobhasa & Ruhe

How did life develop on earth? The Buddha said we descended from devas (angels). We talk about Darwin, intelligent design and aliens bringing humans to earth.



See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers 1 & 2: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/pgAG3p9TQEeW/

Ajahn Punnadhammo's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AjahnPunnadhammo

Ajahn Punnadhammo is a senior Buddhist monk in our Ajahn Chah Thai Forest tradition. He has 30 years seniority and he is the abbot at Arrow River Forest Hermitage in northern Ontario, Canada, at: https://arrowriver.ca/

Ajahn Punnadhammo is the author of the definitive book on Theravada Buddhist cosmology, which I have purchased and read and highly recommend. "The Buddhist Cosmos: A Comprehensive Survey of the Early Buddhist Worldview; according to Theravāda and Sarvāstivāda sources". This Amazon.com link is for the US, not Canada: https://www.amazon.com/Buddhist-Cosmos-Comprehensive-WorldviewSarv%C4%81stiv%C4%81da/dp/1791731945/ref=sr_1_1 crid=3KFHUS066HJWB&keywords=the+buddhist+cosmos&qid=1651878181&s=books&sprefix=the+buddhist+cosmos%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C111&sr=1-1

Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.

See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/

Paññobhāsa's URL Links:

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/

primordial website: https://nippapanca.org

Minds page: https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/

Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/

SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma

Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA

Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D

ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.