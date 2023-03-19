https://gettr.com/post/p2bx93yeb69

3/17/2023 Miles Guo’s prosecutors in the Southern District of New York admitted to working with the CCP! Judge Parker not only gave a verbal warning but also issued a written court order, explicitly requiring the prosecutors to disclose information to Mr. Guo! The CCP is determined to screw the U.S., and Mr. Guo just happens to be in the way!

3/17/2023 起诉文贵先生的纽约南区检察官竟然承认与中共合作！帕克法官不仅给予了口头警告还下达了书面法庭令明确要求检方必须向郭先生披露信息！中国共产党决心要弄死美国，而郭先生恰好挡住了他们的路！

