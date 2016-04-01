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[Apr 1, 2016] Baal or YHWH? A line is being drawn in the sand. Choose now... (203K views on YouTube!)
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87 views • May 21, 2020
This is a shortened version of another, much longer video I recently put together dealing with this issue of the arches from the Temple of Baal, which are being put up in New York and London, and then all over the world. This is not good folks.
A line is being drawn in the sand. Choose now who you will serve, because we can no longer mix the things of Baal with those of YHWH. Below are some links that go along with this video:
Life Among the Ruins: NY Times article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/20/opinion/sunday/life-among-the-ruins.html
Charisma News article:
https://www.charismanews.com/us/56060-temple-of-baal-will-be-erected-in-times-square-next-month
Michael Snyder's video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRs95RioiS0 [private video]
MLordandGod video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ri9eKatpZEg [terminated account]
A Call For An Uprising video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWJfFKNpO-U
The Omega Plan?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lKXCI3vBbI
Take a stand against this:
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/remove-baal-from-nyc/
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
A line is being drawn in the sand. Choose now who you will serve, because we can no longer mix the things of Baal with those of YHWH. Below are some links that go along with this video:
Life Among the Ruins: NY Times article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/20/opinion/sunday/life-among-the-ruins.html
Charisma News article:
https://www.charismanews.com/us/56060-temple-of-baal-will-be-erected-in-times-square-next-month
Michael Snyder's video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRs95RioiS0 [private video]
MLordandGod video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ri9eKatpZEg [terminated account]
A Call For An Uprising video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWJfFKNpO-U
The Omega Plan?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lKXCI3vBbI
Take a stand against this:
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/remove-baal-from-nyc/
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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