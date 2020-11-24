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10) Time for a Debate on 5G - Claire Edwards
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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16 views • November 24, 2020
Time for a Debate on 5G - Claire Edwards | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 26/03/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqlD-Bs4K64

Time for a Debate on 5G - 25.03.2019
www.kla.tv/14063

Ms. Edwards lives in Vienna and was an editor and trainer for intercultural writing at the United Nations from 1999 to 2017. On 6 February 2019 she wrote exclusively for Kla.tv her call for a public debate on the 5th generation of telecommunications, 5G for short, which we now present in abbreviated form. (...)

Sources/Links:
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal

Dvorak, John C. “The Problem With 5G.” PC Magazine, August 22, 2018.
https://web.archive.org/web/20180823124848/https://www.pcmag.com/commentary/363244/the-problem-with-5g

Bedigian, Louis. “The Disrupters: Some LiDARs Could Cause Blindness, Warns Aeye.” Automotive. July 13, 2018.
https://www.tu-auto.com/the-disrupters-some-lidars-could-cause-blindness-warns-aeye-2/

Brown, Tim, Michael Fitch, David Owens, Simon Saunders, Andy Sutton, and Stephen Temple. 5G
Whitepaper: Meeting the Challenge of “Universal” Coverage, Reach and Reliability in the Coming 5G Era. Publication. Institute For Communication Systems, University of Surrey.
https://www.surrey.ac.uk/sites/default/files/2018-03/white-paper-rural-5G-vision.pdf

Pollack, Gerald H. “The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor.” Edge Science 16 (November 2013).
https://ecee.colorado.edu/~ecen5555/SourceMaterial/Pollack13.pdf
Keywords
emfdebate5gtimeexposureharm
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