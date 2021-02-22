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Trump's Triumphs 20: Part 2...The Supremes Wil Be At It Again...Pray Hard & Properly...
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160 views • February 22, 2021
The Supremes Will Declare Trump the President of the U.S: A Prophecy of Biblical Proportions. https://youtu.be/xeDOkit1810
Glenn Beck goes Patriot Maga on the Demon-Rats...
https://youtu.be/qvQhcbfdJc4
Once again Donald J. Trump our Great President is David to The Democrat's (Demon-Rat's) Goliath. He will win the case about election fraud in the Supreme court. However, the trouble overall can be explained in the Bible if you care to listen.
Just letting you know that Trump is a type of David in the bible upholding the commandments of God and improving the world... This election will correct many wrongs in our Democratic cause by the lying mainstream media Evil Big Tech Censorship, and the damage of the whole world because of sin. The churches and synagogues refuse to obey God and the damage they do result in the chaos you now see. But take heart God is in charge and His charge is to protect those who will eventually receive the gift of eternal life... Thanks...
YahWay appears 7,000 Times in the Old Testament and New, and In a move that God approved of The various versions changed it to lord. This is because God hides His name because it is just as powerful in the hands of evil men as it is with Righteous men. It is the sound of it that matters. Therefore, God says "only those who seek find." The Good does not prevail because God's people whose heart is right are deceived, praying to God's enemies like the demons jesus/lord. jesus is the lawless one described in II Thessalonians 2:All and lord is the Jewish god Baal(Vaal) today just as they worshiped in the old testament times. For the relief you seek from God always pray in the proper titles, God/Elohim and for the Son/Messiah Christ will invoke God. For the scriptural proof of God's name and His Son's name you'll find the proof at my channel in the playlist called "The Name". The man above is part of the enemies of God because all bible scholars know that jesus is not a proper translation of the son of God. You can call him Yeshua, Y'hoshua, Etc. I use YahWayShua based on 2 scriptures in the bible you'll find the scriptural proof in the video: Jesus: What's In A Name... Jesus A Jewish False Prophet... Not The Son... But A Magician...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlXjnVpRxHc
Thanks...
The “Science" is now conclusive. The Corona Virus Pandemic can be understood by examining the following Bibliography. And the Trumping Trump will be judged as a good thing because of all the lessons we learn. There is a reason for the season Biblically, in this video series we will explore the spiritual aspects of the political response to an annual flu season of 2020... https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130 The Fight against COVID-19: An Update from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7v2F3usNVA Perspectives on the Pandemic | Dr. John Ioannidis Update: 4.17.20 | Episode 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwPqmLoZA4s Coronavirus: German study shows COVID-19 might not be fatal as previously thought https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMWdPRhu_p8 'Dr SHIVA Ayyadurai' POWERFUL Interview - MIT PhD on Corona virus with Jasmin Kosubek -RT Deutsch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZeqHLn2BFs Dr.SHIVA Speaks on X22 Spotlight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AHNoLhLPpI What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (much lower fatality rate) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PwKfHNSEzM Why lockdowns are the wrong policy - Swedish expert Prof. Johan Giesecke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfN2JWifLCY The Economic Ramifications of Economic Shutdown | The Coronavirus and Public Policy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeJJzRbdjzo&;t=11s What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html Something's Up with These Death Rates... | Louder With Crowder (Nobody is getting the regular flu???) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f0VRtY9oTs&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=ycU2TfGNQMjkZjbM%3A6 Nobel prize winning scientist Prof Michael Levitt: lockdown is a “huge mistake” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bl-sZdfLcEk Dr Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE Governor BANS Church
Glenn Beck goes Patriot Maga on the Demon-Rats...
https://youtu.be/qvQhcbfdJc4
Once again Donald J. Trump our Great President is David to The Democrat's (Demon-Rat's) Goliath. He will win the case about election fraud in the Supreme court. However, the trouble overall can be explained in the Bible if you care to listen.
Just letting you know that Trump is a type of David in the bible upholding the commandments of God and improving the world... This election will correct many wrongs in our Democratic cause by the lying mainstream media Evil Big Tech Censorship, and the damage of the whole world because of sin. The churches and synagogues refuse to obey God and the damage they do result in the chaos you now see. But take heart God is in charge and His charge is to protect those who will eventually receive the gift of eternal life... Thanks...
YahWay appears 7,000 Times in the Old Testament and New, and In a move that God approved of The various versions changed it to lord. This is because God hides His name because it is just as powerful in the hands of evil men as it is with Righteous men. It is the sound of it that matters. Therefore, God says "only those who seek find." The Good does not prevail because God's people whose heart is right are deceived, praying to God's enemies like the demons jesus/lord. jesus is the lawless one described in II Thessalonians 2:All and lord is the Jewish god Baal(Vaal) today just as they worshiped in the old testament times. For the relief you seek from God always pray in the proper titles, God/Elohim and for the Son/Messiah Christ will invoke God. For the scriptural proof of God's name and His Son's name you'll find the proof at my channel in the playlist called "The Name". The man above is part of the enemies of God because all bible scholars know that jesus is not a proper translation of the son of God. You can call him Yeshua, Y'hoshua, Etc. I use YahWayShua based on 2 scriptures in the bible you'll find the scriptural proof in the video: Jesus: What's In A Name... Jesus A Jewish False Prophet... Not The Son... But A Magician...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlXjnVpRxHc
Thanks...
The “Science" is now conclusive. The Corona Virus Pandemic can be understood by examining the following Bibliography. And the Trumping Trump will be judged as a good thing because of all the lessons we learn. There is a reason for the season Biblically, in this video series we will explore the spiritual aspects of the political response to an annual flu season of 2020... https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130 The Fight against COVID-19: An Update from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7v2F3usNVA Perspectives on the Pandemic | Dr. John Ioannidis Update: 4.17.20 | Episode 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwPqmLoZA4s Coronavirus: German study shows COVID-19 might not be fatal as previously thought https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMWdPRhu_p8 'Dr SHIVA Ayyadurai' POWERFUL Interview - MIT PhD on Corona virus with Jasmin Kosubek -RT Deutsch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZeqHLn2BFs Dr.SHIVA Speaks on X22 Spotlight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AHNoLhLPpI What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (much lower fatality rate) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PwKfHNSEzM Why lockdowns are the wrong policy - Swedish expert Prof. Johan Giesecke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfN2JWifLCY The Economic Ramifications of Economic Shutdown | The Coronavirus and Public Policy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeJJzRbdjzo&;t=11s What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html Something's Up with These Death Rates... | Louder With Crowder (Nobody is getting the regular flu???) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f0VRtY9oTs&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=ycU2TfGNQMjkZjbM%3A6 Nobel prize winning scientist Prof Michael Levitt: lockdown is a “huge mistake” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bl-sZdfLcEk Dr Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE Governor BANS Church
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