Russian Ops in Ukraine (July 28, 2022) - Ukraine's "Kherson Offensive," Battle in the Donbass

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Update on Russia operations in Ukraine for July 28, 2022
- US continues sending weapons to Ukraine but in diminished numbers;
- Pentagon overstates impact of HIMARS, omits Russian gains in Donbass;
- Washington DC-based think tank admits Russia is still making gains;
- Best case scenario for Ukraine’s “Kherson Offensive” falls far short of “victory;”
References:
Defense Politics Asia - Ukraine Map:
https://defensepoliticsasia.com/ukraine/
Live UA Map:
https://liveuamap.com/
US Department of Defense - Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing JULY 22, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3103383/senior-defense-official-holds-a-background-briefing/
Washington Post - Ukraine is running out of ammunition as prospects dim on the battlefield:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/06/10/ukraine-ammunition-donbas-russia/
Institute for the Study of War (ISW) - Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 27:
https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-july-27
AP - In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones:
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-kyiv-technology-17a364a50a9d7861c59ea423c7491458
Ukrainian National Resistance Center - THE RUSSIANS BRING HEALTHCARE WORKERS TO LUHANSK REGION DUE TO THE REFUSAL OF THE LOCALS TO COOPERATE WITH THEM:
https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/en/2022/07/26/the-russians-bring-healthcare-workers-to-luhansk-region-due-to-the-refusal-of-the-locals-to-cooperate-with-them/
BBC - Kherson: Ukraine stepping up counter offensive to retake city - sources:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62328682
VOA - Russia Captures Power Plant in Southern Ukraine:
https://www.voanews.com/a/russia-captures-power-plant-in-southern-ukraine/6677073.html
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