Russian Ops in Ukraine (July 28, 2022) - Ukraine's "Kherson Offensive," Battle in the Donbass

Update on Russia operations in Ukraine for July 28, 2022

- US continues sending weapons to Ukraine but in diminished numbers;

- Pentagon overstates impact of HIMARS, omits Russian gains in Donbass;

- Washington DC-based think tank admits Russia is still making gains;

- Best case scenario for Ukraine’s “Kherson Offensive” falls far short of “victory;”

References:

Defense Politics Asia - Ukraine Map:

https://defensepoliticsasia.com/ukraine/

Live UA Map:

https://liveuamap.com/

US Department of Defense - Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing JULY 22, 2022:

https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3103383/senior-defense-official-holds-a-background-briefing/

Washington Post - Ukraine is running out of ammunition as prospects dim on the battlefield:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/06/10/ukraine-ammunition-donbas-russia/

Institute for the Study of War (ISW) - Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 27:

https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-july-27

AP - In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones:

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-kyiv-technology-17a364a50a9d7861c59ea423c7491458

Ukrainian National Resistance Center - THE RUSSIANS BRING HEALTHCARE WORKERS TO LUHANSK REGION DUE TO THE REFUSAL OF THE LOCALS TO COOPERATE WITH THEM:

https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/en/2022/07/26/the-russians-bring-healthcare-workers-to-luhansk-region-due-to-the-refusal-of-the-locals-to-cooperate-with-them/

BBC - Kherson: Ukraine stepping up counter offensive to retake city - sources:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62328682

VOA - Russia Captures Power Plant in Southern Ukraine:

https://www.voanews.com/a/russia-captures-power-plant-in-southern-ukraine/6677073.html

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