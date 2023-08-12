AARON SIRI’S DEBATE WITH PAUL OFFIT

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/aaron-siris-debate-with-paul-offit/

Dr. Jim Meehan guest hosts The Highwire this week and is joined by ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri, to share his side of his twitter debate with vaccine creator, Paul Offit, cornering him over his false statement that all vaccines are tested under placebo controlled trials. Hear about the 17 tweet smackdown of facts and how these trials are specifically designed to test efficacy and not safety.

