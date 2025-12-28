BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How We Give Notice to Hospital Staff to Prevent ANY Trespass
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2 days ago

A Father reached out to Christopher James with a wonderful Hospital Experience.

Jon was having his 1st child and wanted to protect his new born and his wife from ANY harm.

This is what everyone needs to do honorably which will engage and wake people up at hospitals to where their duties and obligations [policy] ends and the rights of a man or woman begin.

The solution to the horrific big pharma drugs in our bodies is MASTERPEACE... the only product in world proven with verifiable evidence with multiple 3rd party testing showing massive removal of forever chemicals in our bodies... graphene, aluminum, mercury, etc..


MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This has been proven like no other natural product removing all forever chemicals... especially graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid vaccinations.... and covid if you don't know by now WAS ALL A LIE over 230 FOI's from around the world proving it never existed.


Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

