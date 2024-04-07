Tayler Hansen encounters constant stream of aliens at San Antonio Airport

TENET Field Reporter @TaylerUSA documents the process of illegal aliens brought to the airport to be flown across the country.
An NGO worker attempted to block his view and told illegals not to talk to him regarding where they’re from and where they’re going. He spoke to several on the other side of security. This is happening all day, every day.
As Tayler got to his gate, he had two illegal aliens from Venezuela and Guatemala boarding his plane to SLC, UT.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.