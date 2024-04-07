Create New Account
Tayler Hansen encounters constant stream of aliens at San Antonio Airport
GalacticStorm
152 views
Published 19 hours ago

TENET Field Reporter @TaylerUSA documents the process of illegal aliens brought to the airport to be flown across the country. 


An NGO worker attempted to block his view and told illegals not to talk to him regarding where they’re from and where they’re going.  He spoke to several on the other side of security. This is happening all day, every day. 


As Tayler got to his gate, he had two illegal aliens from Venezuela and Guatemala boarding his plane to SLC, UT.

human trafficking border crisis illegal migrants cartels open border biden regime

