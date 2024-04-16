Create New Account
Jesse Watters | Dog the Bounty Hunter: These illegal migrants are going back
GalacticStorm
156 views
Published Yesterday

Jesse Watters  |  Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman discusses former President Trump’s reported plans to deport illegal immigrants and his new book 'Nine Lives And Counting' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' 

Keywords
jesse wattersillegal migrantsdog the bounty hunter

