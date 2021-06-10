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What Just Happened in Our World Today? The End Is Imminent!!
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340 views • June 10, 2021
1 Peter 4: 6-8 6 That is why the gospel was preached even to those who are now dead, so that they might be judged as men in the flesh, but live according to God in the spirit. The end of all things is near. Therefore be clear-minded and sober, so that you can pray. Above all, love one another deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.
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