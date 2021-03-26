© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 26th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Share
Report
189 views • March 26, 2021
UK Column News - 26th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/lQPw98ttb74
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column
If you would like to support UKC: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community
00:21 - Coronavirus Act Enthusiastically Renewed In Parliament
Sources:
***********
Vote Distribution: - https://bit.ly/3rqvFvk
Brine / Hancock Exchange: - https://bit.ly/3su5Rj9
NT Article: - https://bit.ly/2NVI8cJ
Charles Walker Statement: - https://bit.ly/3sD3Q4t
Siren Study: - https://cutt.ly/FxHewIO
12:20 - Planning The Next Pandemic
Sources:
***********
Matt Hancock Video: -
https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1374685489656107015
UKHSA Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3fhzxMH
17:20 - The Wheels Are Coming of the COVID Wagon In The U.S.
Sources:
************
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/25/is-covid-mania-wearing-off/
23:23 - What Is The Rationale For Continuation of the COVID Restrictions?
Sources:
************
Gov't COVID Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/
ONS Mortality: - https://bit.ly/39hFFkk
Weekly COVID and Influenza Report: - https://bit.ly/31lY8b0
27:10 - Vaccine Success or Spring? Are They Magic?
Sources:
************
PHE Document: - Impact of COVID 19 vaccines on mortality in England
Vaccine ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/ExHjeF4
Drugwatch GSK Record: -
https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/glaxosmithkline/
Drugwatch Pfizer Record: -
https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/pfizer/
Channel 4 Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Channel4News/status/1374330089068974080
39:49 - Lyn Thyer Freed
42:10 - Judiciary Decides That Vaccines Don't Need Science
Sources:
************
CL Article: - https://cutt.ly/ExHxqHC
45:27 - Combined COVID and Flu Vaccine
Sources:
************
FN Article: - https://fxn.ws/3tZpQ9Y
46:39 - Bill Gates Tells Poland Lockdown Destruction Will Continue Because Reasons
Sources:
************
PFM Article: - https://bit.ly/3suJ470
48:34 - All Roads Lead To Vaccine Passports
Sources:
************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/zpNlR
IT Article: - https://cutt.ly/kxHWpFi
51:48 - Sporadic Restriction Lifting In U.S. States
Sources:
************
AP Article: - https://cutt.ly/zxHxZM2
Mayor Kate Gallego Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MayorGallego/status/1375139011077935106
MKG Second Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MayorGallego/status/1375139011983855624
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/25/data-shows-lockdowns-increase-drinking-smoking-and-obesity/
56:22 - Alex Belfield Arrested Again
Sources:
************
Belfield Statement: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PdPiOQI_Ks
YP Article: - https://bit.ly/2PxepqM
UK Column Not's Police: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/Nottinghamshire%20Police
01:00:42 - Craig Murray Found Guilty
Sources:
*************
Craig Murray Tweet 01: -
https://twitter.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/1374699652172419072
Craig Murray Tweet 02: -
https://twitter.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/1374719273726324737
01:03:18 - Joe Biden Manages A Press Conference After A Record 64 Days In Days In Office
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/lQPw98ttb74
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column
If you would like to support UKC: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community
00:21 - Coronavirus Act Enthusiastically Renewed In Parliament
Sources:
***********
Vote Distribution: - https://bit.ly/3rqvFvk
Brine / Hancock Exchange: - https://bit.ly/3su5Rj9
NT Article: - https://bit.ly/2NVI8cJ
Charles Walker Statement: - https://bit.ly/3sD3Q4t
Siren Study: - https://cutt.ly/FxHewIO
12:20 - Planning The Next Pandemic
Sources:
***********
Matt Hancock Video: -
https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1374685489656107015
UKHSA Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3fhzxMH
17:20 - The Wheels Are Coming of the COVID Wagon In The U.S.
Sources:
************
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/25/is-covid-mania-wearing-off/
23:23 - What Is The Rationale For Continuation of the COVID Restrictions?
Sources:
************
Gov't COVID Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/
ONS Mortality: - https://bit.ly/39hFFkk
Weekly COVID and Influenza Report: - https://bit.ly/31lY8b0
27:10 - Vaccine Success or Spring? Are They Magic?
Sources:
************
PHE Document: - Impact of COVID 19 vaccines on mortality in England
Vaccine ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/ExHjeF4
Drugwatch GSK Record: -
https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/glaxosmithkline/
Drugwatch Pfizer Record: -
https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/pfizer/
Channel 4 Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Channel4News/status/1374330089068974080
39:49 - Lyn Thyer Freed
42:10 - Judiciary Decides That Vaccines Don't Need Science
Sources:
************
CL Article: - https://cutt.ly/ExHxqHC
45:27 - Combined COVID and Flu Vaccine
Sources:
************
FN Article: - https://fxn.ws/3tZpQ9Y
46:39 - Bill Gates Tells Poland Lockdown Destruction Will Continue Because Reasons
Sources:
************
PFM Article: - https://bit.ly/3suJ470
48:34 - All Roads Lead To Vaccine Passports
Sources:
************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/zpNlR
IT Article: - https://cutt.ly/kxHWpFi
51:48 - Sporadic Restriction Lifting In U.S. States
Sources:
************
AP Article: - https://cutt.ly/zxHxZM2
Mayor Kate Gallego Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MayorGallego/status/1375139011077935106
MKG Second Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MayorGallego/status/1375139011983855624
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/25/data-shows-lockdowns-increase-drinking-smoking-and-obesity/
56:22 - Alex Belfield Arrested Again
Sources:
************
Belfield Statement: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PdPiOQI_Ks
YP Article: - https://bit.ly/2PxepqM
UK Column Not's Police: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/Nottinghamshire%20Police
01:00:42 - Craig Murray Found Guilty
Sources:
*************
Craig Murray Tweet 01: -
https://twitter.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/1374699652172419072
Craig Murray Tweet 02: -
https://twitter.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/1374719273726324737
01:03:18 - Joe Biden Manages A Press Conference After A Record 64 Days In Days In Office
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.