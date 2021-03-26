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UK Column News - 26th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 26th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/lQPw98ttb74

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column
If you would like to support UKC: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community

00:21​ - Coronavirus Act Enthusiastically Renewed In Parliament

Sources:
***********

Vote Distribution: - https://bit.ly/3rqvFvk

Brine / Hancock Exchange: - https://bit.ly/3su5Rj9

NT Article: - https://bit.ly/2NVI8cJ

Charles Walker Statement: - https://bit.ly/3sD3Q4t

Siren Study: - https://cutt.ly/FxHewIO






12:20​ - Planning The Next Pandemic

Sources:
***********

Matt Hancock Video: -
https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1374685489656107015

UKHSA Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3fhzxMH




17:20​ - The Wheels Are Coming of the COVID Wagon In The U.S.

Sources:
************

21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/25/is-covid-mania-wearing-off/





23:23​ - What Is The Rationale For Continuation of the COVID Restrictions?

Sources:
************

Gov't COVID Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

ONS Mortality: - https://bit.ly/39hFFkk

Weekly COVID and Influenza Report: - https://bit.ly/31lY8b0




27:10​ - Vaccine Success or Spring? Are They Magic?

Sources:
************

PHE Document: - Impact of COVID 19 vaccines on mortality in England

Vaccine ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/ExHjeF4

Drugwatch GSK Record: -
https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/glaxosmithkline/

Drugwatch Pfizer Record: -
https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/pfizer/

Channel 4 Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Channel4News/status/1374330089068974080




39:49​ - Lyn Thyer Freed




42:10​ - Judiciary Decides That Vaccines Don't Need Science

Sources:
************

CL Article: - https://cutt.ly/ExHxqHC





45:27​ - Combined COVID and Flu Vaccine

Sources:
************

FN Article: - https://fxn.ws/3tZpQ9Y




46:39​ - Bill Gates Tells Poland Lockdown Destruction Will Continue Because Reasons

Sources:
************

PFM Article: - https://bit.ly/3suJ470





48:34​ - All Roads Lead To Vaccine Passports

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/zpNlR

IT Article: - https://cutt.ly/kxHWpFi





51:48​ - Sporadic Restriction Lifting In U.S. States

Sources:
************

AP Article: - https://cutt.ly/zxHxZM2

Mayor Kate Gallego Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MayorGallego/status/1375139011077935106

MKG Second Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MayorGallego/status/1375139011983855624

21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/25/data-shows-lockdowns-increase-drinking-smoking-and-obesity/




56:22​ - Alex Belfield Arrested Again

Sources:
************

Belfield Statement: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PdPiOQI_Ks

YP Article: - https://bit.ly/2PxepqM

UK Column Not's Police: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/Nottinghamshire%20Police




01:00:42​ - Craig Murray Found Guilty

Sources:
*************

Craig Murray Tweet 01: -
https://twitter.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/1374699652172419072

Craig Murray Tweet 02: -
https://twitter.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/1374719273726324737




01:03:18​ - Joe Biden Manages A Press Conference After A Record 64 Days In Days In Office
Keywords
vaccinevotepandemicbill gatesmhranhscraig murrayadverse reactionpfizerlynda thyercoronavirusindemnitymrnaalex belfieldcharles walkercoronavirus actvaccine passports
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