https://gettr.com/post/p2dr6vm76b6
04/05/2023 Kevin McCarthy: I don't have any current plans to visit Taiwan, but that doesn't mean I won't go. If there comes a time that I go, I would not go as one party only, and I would not go for a simple purpose for myself on that basis. The dialogue that President Tsai's transit to the United States would make the world a safer place as a result.
04/05/2023 凯文·麦卡锡：我目前没有任何计划访问台湾，但这并不意味着我不会去。如果有一天我访问台湾，我不会只代表一个政党去，也不会为个人的一个简单目的而去。蔡英文总统过境美国带来的对话会让世界因此变得更加安全。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.